Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) has a beta value of 2.71 and has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $972.97M, closed the last trade at $10.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -3.31% during that session. The CENX stock price is -25.07% off its 52-week high price of $13.17 and 45.87% above the 52-week low of $5.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.56 million shares.

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

Sporting -3.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CENX stock price touched $10.53 or saw a rise of 16.23%. Year-to-date, Century Aluminum Co. shares have moved -13.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) have changed 22.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.

Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Century Aluminum Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -342.31%, compared to -14.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 161.30% and 36.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $485.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $448 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $529.9 million and $552.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.40% for the current quarter and -18.90% for the next.

CENX Dividends

Century Aluminum Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Century Aluminum Co. having a total of N/A institutions that hold shares in the company.