Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) Surprises Wall Street With -0.63% Stock Price Loss

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 3.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.89B, closed the last trade at $59.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -0.63% during that session. The CELH stock price is -14.97% off its 52-week high price of $68.95 and 55.39% above the 52-week low of $26.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.99 million shares.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Sporting -0.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CELH stock price touched $59.97 or saw a rise of 3.35%. Year-to-date, Celsius Holdings Inc shares have moved 10.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) have changed 15.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.69.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Celsius Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 185.23%, compared to 7.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 233.30% and 46.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 99.00%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $332.34 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $388.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $177.96 million and $218.81 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 86.70% for the current quarter and 77.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -69.13% over the past 5 years.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.77% with a share float percentage of 104.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Celsius Holdings Inc having a total of 570 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 8.53 million shares worth more than $1.27 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 14.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 4.08 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $609.37 million and represent 7.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.75% shares in the company for having 3.29 million shares of worth $475.66 million while later fund manager owns 1.54 million shares of worth $264.1 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.