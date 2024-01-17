Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Estimation And Forecast

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has a beta value of 2.54 and has seen 8.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $516.12M, closed the last trade at $9.47 per share which meant it gained $1.05 on the day or 12.47% during that session. The TAST stock price is 9.4% off its 52-week high price of $8.58 and 80.46% above the 52-week low of $1.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 721.68K shares.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) trade information

Sporting 12.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TAST stock price touched $9.47 or saw a rise of 0.73%. Year-to-date, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares have moved 20.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) have changed 14.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 93.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 170.00%, compared to 19.30% for the industry.

TAST Dividends

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.02 at a share yield of 0.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.43% with a share float percentage of 72.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.21 million shares worth more than $16.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 5.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.29 million and represent 3.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.73% shares in the company for having 0.95 million shares of worth $4.77 million while later fund manager owns 0.85 million shares of worth $5.94 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.56% of company’s outstanding stock.