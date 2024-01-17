Carnival Corp. (CCL) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) has a beta value of 2.59 and has seen 24.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.52B, closed the last trade at $17.03 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.41% during that session. The CCL stock price is -15.91% off its 52-week high price of $19.74 and 50.85% above the 52-week low of $8.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 30.19 million shares.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Sporting 0.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CCL stock price touched $17.03 or saw a rise of 4.49%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corp. shares have moved -8.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) have changed -6.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 96.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.95.

Carnival Corp. (CCL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.84% over the past 6 months, compared to 25.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.30%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.4 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.78 billion for the next quarter concluding in May 2024.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 25 and March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carnival Corp. having a total of N/A institutions that hold shares in the company.