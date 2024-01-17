Can Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE:GOL) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 7.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $433.65M, closed the last trade at $2.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -15.96% during that session. The GOL stock price is -115.89% off its 52-week high price of $5.57 and 22.87% above the 52-week low of $1.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 704.26K shares.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE:GOL) trade information

Sporting -15.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GOL stock price touched $2.58 or saw a rise of 22.29%. Year-to-date, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR shares have moved -28.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE:GOL) have changed -27.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.43.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 97.70%, compared to -6.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -47.60% and -82.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $998.59 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $974.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $898.64 million and $947.66 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.10% for the current quarter and 2.80% for the next.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.60% with a share float percentage of 2.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 2.76 million shares worth more than $15.09 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 1.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.21 million and represent 0.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 0.62 million shares of worth $2.49 million while later fund manager owns 38067.0 shares of worth $0.15 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.