Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) has a beta value of 2.48 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $916.99M, closed the last trade at $21.40 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 0.94% during that session. The CABA stock price is -15.05% off its 52-week high price of $24.62 and 72.52% above the 52-week low of $5.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 million shares.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Sporting 0.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CABA stock price touched $21.40 or saw a rise of 13.08%. Year-to-date, Cabaletta Bio Inc shares have moved -5.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) have changed 13.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cabaletta Bio Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 71.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.15%, compared to 15.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -180.48% over the past 5 years.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.09% with a share float percentage of 99.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cabaletta Bio Inc having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fred Alger Management, LLC with over 4.26 million shares worth more than $91.15 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Fred Alger Management, LLC held 9.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 3.27 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.91 million and represent 7.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.62% shares in the company for having 2.84 million shares of worth $60.74 million while later fund manager owns 1.17 million shares of worth $25.1 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.74% of company’s outstanding stock.