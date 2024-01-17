BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO): What Are The Positives?

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.54B, closed the last trade at $37.58 per share which meant it lost -$1.12 on the day or -2.89% during that session. The BBIO stock price is -17.94% off its 52-week high price of $44.32 and 78.87% above the 52-week low of $7.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 million shares.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Sporting -2.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BBIO stock price touched $37.58 or saw a rise of 7.44%. Year-to-date, BridgeBio Pharma Inc shares have moved -6.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) have changed 6.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.74.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BridgeBio Pharma Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.90%, compared to 14.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -79.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.64 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.87 million and $1.83 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 469.00% for the current quarter and -14.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -60.21% over the past 5 years.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BridgeBio Pharma Inc having a total of N/A institutions that hold shares in the company.