Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) swung 0.87%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 3.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.02B, closed the recent trade at $5.22 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.87% during that session. The SIRI stock price is -52.3% off its 52-week high price of $7.95 and 36.4% above the 52-week low of $3.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.42 million shares.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Sporting 0.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SIRI stock price touched $5.22 or saw a rise of 3.87%. Year-to-date, Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares have moved -4.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) have changed -8.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 174.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.61.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.13%, compared to -17.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.50%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.3 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.18 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.28 billion and $2.14 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.60% for the current quarter and 1.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.85% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -0.25% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.27%.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 1.91%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 84.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.65% with a share float percentage of 80.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sirius XM Holdings Inc having a total of 817 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 61.3 million shares worth more than $277.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 49.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $223.18 million and represent 1.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 65.56 million shares of worth $288.46 million while later fund manager owns 25.51 million shares of worth $130.1 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.