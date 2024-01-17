Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) Shares Have Gain 33.80% Over The Past Month

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.16B, closed the recent trade at $6.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.56 on the day or -7.77% during that session. The AUTL stock price is -12.03% off its 52-week high price of $7.45 and 75.79% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.10 million shares.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Sporting -7.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AUTL stock price touched $6.65 or saw a rise of 10.74%. Year-to-date, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR shares have moved 3.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) have changed 33.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 158.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.31%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.70% and -4.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -67.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $260k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $590k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.83 million and $1.29 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -93.20% for the current quarter and -54.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.10% over the past 5 years.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 05 and March 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.00 at a share yield of 30.08%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.