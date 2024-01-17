Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -5.60% Stock Price Decline

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.86B, closed the last trade at $66.30 per share which meant it lost -$3.93 on the day or -5.60% during that session. The APLS stock price is -42.91% off its 52-week high price of $94.75 and 70.09% above the 52-week low of $19.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.32 million shares.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Sporting -5.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the APLS stock price touched $66.30 or saw a rise of 10.16%. Year-to-date, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 10.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) have changed 5.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.96.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.32%, compared to 15.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48.00% and 61.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 406.00%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $132.73 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $150.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $22.66 million and $44.85 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 485.70% for the current quarter and 236.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 25.78% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.30%.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 19 and February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

