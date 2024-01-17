Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: AVXL) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.17% Stock Price Loss

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $490.90M, closed the last trade at $5.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.17% during that session. The AVXL stock price is -99.5% off its 52-week high price of $11.93 and 18.06% above the 52-week low of $4.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Sporting -0.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AVXL stock price touched $5.98 or saw a rise of 8.56%. Year-to-date, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation shares have moved -35.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) have changed -29.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.76.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Anavex Life Sciences Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.67%, compared to 15.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.03% over the past 5 years.

AVXL Dividends

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 05 and February 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.06% with a share float percentage of 32.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anavex Life Sciences Corporation having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.94 million shares worth more than $48.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 7.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 4.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.84 million and represent 5.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.61% shares in the company for having 2.95 million shares of worth $23.34 million while later fund manager owns 2.27 million shares of worth $18.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.