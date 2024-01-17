Analysts Are Recommending Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) As A Buy Candidate

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.72M, closed the recent trade at $1.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -13.38% during that session. The ONDS stock price is -100.81% off its 52-week high price of $2.47 and 74.8% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 574.01K shares.

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) trade information

Sporting -13.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ONDS stock price touched $1.23 or saw a rise of 30.11%. Year-to-date, Ondas Holdings Inc shares have moved -19.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) have changed -11.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.46.

Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ondas Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.37%, compared to 35.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 68.20% and 60.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 605.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.27 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $479k and $2.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 791.40% for the current quarter and 106.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -295.13% over the past 5 years.

ONDS Dividends

Ondas Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 12 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.09% with a share float percentage of 14.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ondas Holdings Inc having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 1.53 million shares worth more than $1.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bleichroeder LP, with the holding of over 0.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.67 million and represent 3.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.41% shares in the company for having 1.07 million shares of worth $0.92 million while later fund manager owns 0.42 million shares of worth $0.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.