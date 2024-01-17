Analysts Are Recommending Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) As A Buy Candidate

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $158.66M, closed the last trade at $0.98 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 17.10% during that session. The RNAC stock price is -103.06% off its 52-week high price of $1.99 and 38.78% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 891.65K shares.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) trade information

Sporting 17.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RNAC stock price touched $0.98 or saw a rise of 3.92%. Year-to-date, Cartesian Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 42.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 48.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) have changed 39.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.12.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cartesian Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -350.00%, compared to 15.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -175.00% and 64.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -79.30%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.87 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $16.8 million and $5.94 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -65.00% for the current quarter and -15.80% for the next.

RNAC Dividends

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.78% with a share float percentage of 63.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cartesian Therapeutics Inc having a total of 119 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artal Group S.A. with over 18.27 million shares worth more than $17.91 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Artal Group S.A. held 11.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 15.49 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.18 million and represent 9.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.94% shares in the company for having 10.77 million shares of worth $10.56 million while later fund manager owns 7.6 million shares of worth $7.45 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.90% of company’s outstanding stock.