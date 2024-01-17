An In-Depth Look At The Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) Stock

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $246.19M, closed the recent trade at $1.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.00% during that session. The NRGV stock price is -220.35% off its 52-week high price of $5.51 and 21.51% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 891.31K shares.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Sporting -2.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NRGV stock price touched $1.72 or saw a rise of 14.85%. Year-to-date, Energy Vault Holdings Inc shares have moved -26.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) have changed -27.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.38.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energy Vault Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.13%, compared to -5.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.30% and 40.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 156.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $151.5 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $95.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $100.32 million and $11.42 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 51.00% for the current quarter and 735.50% for the next.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 05 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.