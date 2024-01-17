An Analysis Of Transphorm Inc (TGAN) Stock

Transphorm Inc (NASDAQ:TGAN) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $304.28M, closed the last trade at $4.81 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.21% during that session. The TGAN stock price is -15.18% off its 52-week high price of $5.54 and 59.67% above the 52-week low of $1.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 195.70K shares.

Transphorm Inc (NASDAQ:TGAN) trade information

Sporting 0.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TGAN stock price touched $4.81 or saw a rise of 0.41%. Year-to-date, Transphorm Inc shares have moved 31.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Transphorm Inc (NASDAQ:TGAN) have changed 59.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.04.

Transphorm Inc (TGAN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 54.17% over the past 6 months, compared to -13.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.15 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -65.07% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 22.73% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

TGAN Dividends

Transphorm Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Transphorm Inc (NASDAQ:TGAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.50% with a share float percentage of 81.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Transphorm Inc having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 22.68 million shares worth more than $77.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. held 42.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AIGH Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 4.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.0 million and represent 8.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.60% shares in the company for having 2.99 million shares of worth $11.74 million while later fund manager owns 0.82 million shares of worth $2.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.54% of company’s outstanding stock.