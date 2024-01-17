Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM): What Makes The Stock Good?

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) has a beta value of -2.06 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.75B, closed the recent trade at $27.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.16% during that session. The AMAM stock price is -1.85% off its 52-week high price of $28.15 and 95.37% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.77 million shares.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) trade information

Sporting -0.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AMAM stock price touched $27.64 or saw a rise of 1.81%. Year-to-date, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. shares have moved 94.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) have changed 105.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.8.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 75.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -275.86%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -79.70%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $450k for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $310k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -375.86% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.70%.

AMAM Dividends

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.62% with a share float percentage of 120.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ambrx Biopharma Inc. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company.