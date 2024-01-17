Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 22.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1783.40B, closed the last trade at $142.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -0.11% during that session. The GOOGL stock price is -1.92% off its 52-week high price of $145.22 and 37.84% above the 52-week low of $88.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 29.00 million shares.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) trade information

Sporting -0.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GOOGL stock price touched $142.49 or saw a rise of 1.88%. Year-to-date, Alphabet Inc shares have moved 2.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have changed 7.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 48.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.55.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alphabet Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.85%, compared to 22.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.33% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 25.88% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.74%.

GOOGL Dividends

Alphabet Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on January 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.72% with a share float percentage of 79.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alphabet Inc having a total of 5,333 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 486.13 million shares worth more than $58.19 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 418.76 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.13 billion and represent 7.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 185.28 million shares of worth $22.18 billion while later fund manager owns 141.45 million shares of worth $16.93 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.