Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -6.45% Stock Price Decline

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 3.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $273.17M, closed the last trade at $1.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -6.45% during that session. The AKBA stock price is -26.9% off its 52-week high price of $1.84 and 66.21% above the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.50 million shares.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Sporting -6.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AKBA stock price touched $1.45 or saw a rise of 9.38%. Year-to-date, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 16.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have changed 30.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.77.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.58%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $55.33 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $41.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $55.18 million and $40.13 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.30% for the current quarter and 3.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.17% over the past 5 years.

AKBA Dividends

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.14% with a share float percentage of 27.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akebia Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alerce Investment Management, L.P. with over 16.21 million shares worth more than $14.83 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Alerce Investment Management, L.P. held 8.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 7.81 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.15 million and represent 4.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.16% shares in the company for having 4.07 million shares of worth $3.72 million while later fund manager owns 2.6 million shares of worth $2.38 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.38% of company’s outstanding stock.