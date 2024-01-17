ACM Research Inc (ACMR) Has Fallen -5.73%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.25B, closed the last trade at $20.56 per share which meant it lost -$1.25 on the day or -5.73% during that session. The ACMR stock price is -8.17% off its 52-week high price of $22.24 and 57.44% above the 52-week low of $8.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 million shares.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Sporting -5.73% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ACMR stock price touched $20.56 or saw a rise of 7.55%. Year-to-date, ACM Research Inc shares have moved 5.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) have changed 16.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.41.

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ACM Research Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 52.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.24%, compared to 46.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.50% and 13.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $149.28 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $120.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $108.54 million and $74.26 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.50% for the current quarter and 62.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 58.33% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 42.74%.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.79% with a share float percentage of 74.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ACM Research Inc having a total of 220 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 3.68 million shares worth more than $48.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 6.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.43 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.86 million and represent 6.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.42% shares in the company for having 1.33 million shares of worth $17.41 million while later fund manager owns 1.1 million shares of worth $19.39 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.