AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL): What Makes The Stock Good?

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) has a beta value of 0.38 and has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.45B, closed the last trade at $5.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -7.24% during that session. The ABCL stock price is -127.6% off its 52-week high price of $11.38 and 22.6% above the 52-week low of $3.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.50 million shares.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

Sporting -7.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ABCL stock price touched $5.00 or saw a rise of 15.68%. Year-to-date, AbCellera Biologics Inc shares have moved -12.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) have changed -0.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.11.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AbCellera Biologics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -196.00%, compared to 15.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 308.35% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -191.96% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 19 and February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.50% with a share float percentage of 61.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AbCellera Biologics Inc having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 26.36 million shares worth more than $170.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 9.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 16.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.27 million and represent 5.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 5.48 million shares of worth $35.4 million while later fund manager owns 2.87 million shares of worth $18.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.