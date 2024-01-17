A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Sabre Corp (SABR)

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 2.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.61B, closed the last trade at $4.24 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.24% during that session. The SABR stock price is -86.79% off its 52-week high price of $7.92 and 29.48% above the 52-week low of $2.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.89 million shares.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Sporting 0.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SABR stock price touched $4.24 or saw a rise of 7.22%. Year-to-date, Sabre Corp shares have moved -3.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) have changed -1.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.16.

Sabre Corp (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sabre Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.63%, compared to 18.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.20% and 122.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $691.77 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $787.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $631.18 million and $742.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.60% for the current quarter and 6.00% for the next.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.02 at a share yield of 0.47%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

