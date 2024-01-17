A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Accolade Inc (ACCD)

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.02B, closed the last trade at $13.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.7 on the day or -5.03% during that session. The ACCD stock price is -28.5% off its 52-week high price of $17.00 and 52.15% above the 52-week low of $6.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 700.69K shares.

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Sporting -5.03% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ACCD stock price touched $13.23 or saw a rise of 13.87%. Year-to-date, Accolade Inc shares have moved 10.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) have changed 29.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.76.

Accolade Inc (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Accolade Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 78.29%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 76.20% and 21.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.10%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $123.95 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $110.4 million for the next quarter concluding in May 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.43% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 78.78% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.90%.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on January 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.63% with a share float percentage of 86.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Accolade Inc having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 6.58 million shares worth more than $87.08 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 8.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brown Advisory Inc., with the holding of over 6.07 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.25 million and represent 7.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 8.08% shares in the company for having 6.26 million shares of worth $82.78 million while later fund manager owns 2.38 million shares of worth $31.48 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.07% of company’s outstanding stock.