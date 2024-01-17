A Detailed Analysis Of Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $668.83M, closed the last trade at $8.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -6.61% during that session. The TVTX stock price is -160.45% off its 52-week high price of $23.18 and 41.01% above the 52-week low of $5.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 million shares.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) trade information

Sporting -6.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TVTX stock price touched $8.90 or saw a rise of 13.34%. Year-to-date, Travere Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -1.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.64.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Travere Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.64%, compared to 15.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.18% over the past 5 years.

TVTX Dividends

Travere Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 111.88% with a share float percentage of 112.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Travere Therapeutics Inc having a total of 243 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 7.45 million shares worth more than $114.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, Lp, with the holding of over 7.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $113.2 million and represent 9.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.61% shares in the company for having 4.21 million shares of worth $60.05 million while later fund manager owns 3.05 million shares of worth $54.51 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.06% of company’s outstanding stock.