A Detailed Analysis Of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 19.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1803.31B, closed the last trade at $144.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -0.11% during that session. The GOOG stock price is -1.79% off its 52-week high price of $146.66 and 38.33% above the 52-week low of $88.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.03 million shares.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) trade information

Sporting -0.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GOOG stock price touched $144.08 or saw a rise of 1.76%. Year-to-date, Alphabet Inc shares have moved 2.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) have changed 7.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.76.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alphabet Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.85%, compared to 22.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 51.40% and 25.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.20%.

30 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85.14 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $78.31 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $76.05 billion and $69.79 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.00% for the current quarter and 12.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.33% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 25.83% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.08%.

GOOG Dividends

Alphabet Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between January 31 and February 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alphabet Inc having a total of N/A institutions that hold shares in the company.