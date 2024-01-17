-2.29% Fall Drives Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) has a beta value of 5.62 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.53M, closed the last trade at $2.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.29% during that session. The CDIO stock price is -232.03% off its 52-week high price of $8.50 and 93.36% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.64 million shares.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information

Sporting -2.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CDIO stock price touched $2.56 or saw a rise of 19.5%. Year-to-date, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc shares have moved 2.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) have changed 72.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 120.69% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.90% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

CDIO Dividends

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.20% with a share float percentage of 2.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Prelude Capital Management LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Prelude Capital Management LLC held 0.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 75483.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89824.0 and represent 0.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 64022.0 shares of worth $76186.0 while later fund manager owns 38118.0 shares of worth $56795.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.