-2.16% Fall Drives Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 17.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.74B, closed the last trade at $12.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -2.16% during that session. The HBAN stock price is -27.51% off its 52-week high price of $15.62 and 25.47% above the 52-week low of $9.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.01 million shares.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

Sporting -2.16% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HBAN stock price touched $12.25 or saw a rise of 5.77%. Year-to-date, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. shares have moved -3.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) have changed -0.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.65.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Huntington Bancshares, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.00%, compared to -3.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -35.70% and -28.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.40%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.77 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.8 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.97 billion and $1.93 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.20% for the current quarter and -6.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.63% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -12.17% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.15%.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on January 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.62 at a share yield of 5.09%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.05% with a share float percentage of 81.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huntington Bancshares, Inc. having a total of 1,170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 172.07 million shares worth more than $2.11 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 130.34 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.6 billion and represent 9.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 44.98 million shares of worth $551.0 million while later fund manager owns 34.77 million shares of worth $425.97 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.40% of company’s outstanding stock.