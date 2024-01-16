Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 2.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $420.93M, closed the last trade at $9.65 per share which meant it gained $2.12 on the day or 28.15% during that session. The YMAB stock price is -13.47% off its 52-week high price of $10.95 and 72.02% above the 52-week low of $2.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 208.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.86. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Genmab A/S.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) trade information

Sporting 28.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the YMAB stock price touched $9.65 or saw a rise of 5.95%. Year-to-date, Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 41.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) have changed 44.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -127.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.19% from current levels.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.41%, compared to 15.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.30% over the past 5 years.

YMAB Dividends

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.91% with a share float percentage of 70.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Y-Mabs Therapeutics Inc having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.53 million shares worth more than $17.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 5.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 2.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.12 million and represent 5.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 1.16 million shares of worth $7.87 million while later fund manager owns 0.86 million shares of worth $4.34 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.96% of company’s outstanding stock.