Will Lilium N.V (LILM) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $445.92M, closed the recent trade at $0.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.43% during that session. The LILM stock price is -123.53% off its 52-week high price of $1.90 and 56.47% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lilium N.V (LILM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Sporting -1.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the LILM stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 18.27%. Year-to-date, Lilium N.V shares have moved -28.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) have changed -33.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.17.

Lilium N.V (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lilium N.V shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.76%, compared to 0.00% for the industry.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V is expected to release its next earnings report between December 29 and January 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.02% with a share float percentage of 14.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lilium N.V having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Palantir Technologies Inc. with over 4.67 million shares worth more than $8.22 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Palantir Technologies Inc. held 0.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with the holding of over 2.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.41 million and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 6.81 million shares of worth $9.33 million while later fund manager owns 0.28 million shares of worth $0.2 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.