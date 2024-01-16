Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Future Potential?

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 2.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $94.02M, closed the last trade at $2.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -12.36% during that session. The SHOT stock price is -230.4% off its 52-week high price of $7.50 and 88.55% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.06 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information

Sporting -12.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the SHOT stock price touched $2.27 or saw a rise of 31.42%. Year-to-date, Safety Shot Inc shares have moved -35.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) have changed -39.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.81.

Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 479.84% over the past 6 months.

SHOT Dividends

Safety Shot Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.78% with a share float percentage of 9.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Safety Shot Inc having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glenview Trust Co with over 2.09 million shares worth more than $0.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Glenview Trust Co held 7.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.6 million and represent 5.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.1 million while later fund manager owns 51735.0 shares of worth $18903.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.