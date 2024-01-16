Why Should You Consider Adding Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) To Your Portfolio?

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) has a beta value of 3.85 and has seen 27.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.50B, closed the last trade at $8.14 per share which meant it lost -$1.12 on the day or -12.10% during that session. The CLSK stock price is -66.58% off its 52-week high price of $13.56 and 74.94% above the 52-week low of $2.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.65 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Sporting -12.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the CLSK stock price touched $8.14 or saw a rise of 28.28%. Year-to-date, Cleanspark Inc shares have moved -26.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) have changed -7.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cleanspark Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.03%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 52.20% and 56.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 121.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $66.29 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $99.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.20% over the past 5 years.

CLSK Dividends

Cleanspark Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.74% with a share float percentage of 38.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cleanspark Inc having a total of 215 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Toroso Investments, LLC with over 3.89 million shares worth more than $16.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Toroso Investments, LLC held 79.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 3.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.83 million and represent 70.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 82.07% shares in the company for having 4.0 million shares of worth $17.16 million while later fund manager owns 3.89 million shares of worth $23.4 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 79.90% of company’s outstanding stock.