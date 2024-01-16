Why Should You Add Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) To Your Portfolio?

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $495.78M, closed the last trade at $0.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.49% during that session. The BETR stock price is -9431.82% off its 52-week high price of $62.91 and 48.48% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.11 million shares.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information

Sporting -1.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BETR stock price touched $0.66 or saw a rise of 13.14%. Year-to-date, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. shares have moved -19.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) have changed 40.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -93.61% over the past 6 months.

BETR Dividends

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.90% with a share float percentage of 46.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Better Home & Finance Holding Co. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Simplicity Solutions, LLC with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Simplicity Solutions, LLC held 12.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sanders Morris Harris LLC, with the holding of over 50000.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23950.0 and represent 2.44% of shares outstanding.