Why Should Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) Be In Your Portfolio?

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.44M, closed the last trade at $0.13 per share which meant it -2.85% during that session. The VERB stock price is -17746.15% off its 52-week high price of $23.20 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Sporting -2.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the VERB stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 7.14%. Year-to-date, Verb Technology Company Inc shares have moved -26.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) have changed -21.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4515.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4515.38% from current levels.

Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -89.90% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -75.60%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $100k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.68% over the past 5 years.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.81% with a share float percentage of 0.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verb Technology Company Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 2.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 30631.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33081.0 and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.51% shares in the company for having 23175.0 shares of worth $25029.0 while later fund manager owns 8540.0 shares of worth $12468.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.