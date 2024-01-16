Why Should Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Be In Your Portfolio?

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $272.06M, closed the recent trade at $0.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.36% during that session. The SENS stock price is -149.02% off its 52-week high price of $1.27 and 9.8% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.33 million shares.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Sporting -1.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the SENS stock price touched $0.51 or saw a rise of 11.3%. Year-to-date, Senseonics Holdings Inc shares have moved -9.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS) have changed -18.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.69.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Senseonics Holdings Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.09%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.48 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $5.57 million and $3.37 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.30% for the current quarter and 99.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.61% over the past 5 years.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.32% with a share float percentage of 14.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senseonics Holdings Inc having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 22.06 million shares worth more than $16.83 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.84 million and represent 1.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.45% shares in the company for having 12.95 million shares of worth $9.88 million while later fund manager owns 6.85 million shares of worth $5.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.30% of company’s outstanding stock.