Why Should Nuburu Inc (BURU) Be In Your Portfolio?

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) has a beta value of 0.11 and has seen 13.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.76M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 29.25% during that session. The BURU stock price is -7268.42% off its 52-week high price of $14.00 and 31.58% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) trade information

Sporting 29.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BURU stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 2.56%. Year-to-date, Nuburu Inc shares have moved 26.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU) have changed 21.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Nuburu Inc (BURU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -69.86% over the past 6 months.

BURU Dividends

Nuburu Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 19 and February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nuburu Inc (AMEX:BURU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.73% with a share float percentage of 6.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuburu Inc having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Periscope Capital Inc. with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Periscope Capital Inc. held 0.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90654.0 and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $90654.0 while later fund manager owns 60499.0 shares of worth $42500.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.