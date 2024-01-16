Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN)?

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) has a beta value of -0.86 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $649.52M, closed the recent trade at $8.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.44% during that session. The FUSN stock price is -16.28% off its 52-week high price of $10.43 and 74.25% above the 52-week low of $2.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 701.37K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information

Sporting -0.44% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the FUSN stock price touched $8.97 or saw a rise of 6.47%. Year-to-date, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -6.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) have changed 69.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 117.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.00%, compared to 11.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -118.51% over the past 5 years.

FUSN Dividends

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.33% with a share float percentage of 85.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 10.63 million shares worth more than $49.66 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 15.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP, with the holding of over 5.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.62 million and represent 8.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.64% shares in the company for having 2.51 million shares of worth $8.16 million while later fund manager owns 1.55 million shares of worth $5.02 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.