Why Buy Stock In Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH)?

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $487.30M, closed the recent trade at $3.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.87% during that session. The CYH stock price is -125.0% off its 52-week high price of $8.01 and 43.54% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.11. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $CRH PLC.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Sporting -1.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the CYH stock price touched $3.56 or saw a rise of 6.07%. Year-to-date, Community Health Systems, Inc. shares have moved 13.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have changed 35.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.10 while the price target rests at a high of $6.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -82.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.92% from the levels at last check today.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Community Health Systems, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.16%, compared to 12.50% for the industry.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.36% with a share float percentage of 88.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Community Health Systems, Inc. having a total of 240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.64 million shares worth more than $90.83 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 15.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 9.93 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.7 million and represent 7.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.28% shares in the company for having 8.6 million shares of worth $24.93 million while later fund manager owns 3.98 million shares of worth $17.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.91% of company’s outstanding stock.