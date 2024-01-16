Why Acquire Shares Of Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL)?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 2.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.05M, closed the last trade at $2.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -7.69% during that session. The GMBL stock price is -330455.56% off its 52-week high price of $9520.00 and -0.69% below the 52-week low of $2.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 532.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Sporting -7.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the GMBL stock price touched $2.88 or saw a rise of 38.46%. Year-to-date, Esports Entertainment Group Inc shares have moved -27.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) have changed -56.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Esports Entertainment Group Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -99.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.39%, compared to 21.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -46.50%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.14% over the past 5 years.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 19 and February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.16% with a share float percentage of 0.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Esports Entertainment Group Inc having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are International Assets Investment Management, LLC with over 39611.0 shares worth more than $4214.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, International Assets Investment Management, LLC held 0.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 21956.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25908.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.