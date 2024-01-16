When Will Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co. (BTDR) Be Worth Investing In?

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $684.06M, closed the last trade at $6.15 per share which meant it lost -$1.04 on the day or -14.46% during that session. The BTDR stock price is -139.84% off its 52-week high price of $14.75 and 54.96% above the 52-week low of $2.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Bitdeer Technologies Group.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) trade information

Sporting -14.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BTDR stock price touched $6.15 or saw a rise of 32.86%. Year-to-date, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co shares have moved -37.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) have changed 3.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.15%, compared to 9.10% for the industry.

BTDR Dividends

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.05% with a share float percentage of 31.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC China Holding Ltd with over 4.04 million shares worth more than $45.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, SC China Holding Ltd held 3.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd., with the holding of over 1.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.29 million and represent 1.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $1.73 million while later fund manager owns 89725.0 shares of worth $1.22 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.