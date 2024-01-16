When Is DocGo Inc (DCGO) Going To Be Good Investment?

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $333.00M, closed the recent trade at $3.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.16% during that session. The DCGO stock price is -238.12% off its 52-week high price of $10.82 and 13.13% above the 52-week low of $2.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DocGo Inc (DCGO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) trade information

Sporting -0.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the DCGO stock price touched $3.20 or saw a rise of 36.13%. Year-to-date, DocGo Inc shares have moved -42.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -36.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) have changed -40.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.23.

DocGo Inc (DCGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DocGo Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -75.76%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 37.50% and 400.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $194.21 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $197.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $108.78 million and $111.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 78.50% for the current quarter and 77.30% for the next.

DCGO Dividends

DocGo Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 11 and March 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.52% with a share float percentage of 66.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DocGo Inc having a total of 202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hood River Capital Management LLC with over 6.28 million shares worth more than $19.96 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Hood River Capital Management LLC held 6.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.2 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.7 million and represent 5.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.97% shares in the company for having 3.09 million shares of worth $9.82 million while later fund manager owns 2.54 million shares of worth $8.07 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.44% of company’s outstanding stock.