When Is Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Going To Be Good Investment?

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 11.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $289.11M, closed the last trade at $1.50 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 8.70% during that session. The BLUE stock price is -468.0% off its 52-week high price of $8.52 and 16.0% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.74 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.68.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

Sporting 8.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the BLUE stock price touched $1.50 or saw a rise of 0.66%. Year-to-date, Bluebird bio Inc shares have moved 8.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) have changed -46.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -766.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -33.33% from current levels.

Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bluebird bio Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.76%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -278.90% and -357.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,074.90%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.99 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $62k and $2.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30,529.00% for the current quarter and 786.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.14% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 43.98% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 45.80%.

BLUE Dividends

Bluebird bio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.58% with a share float percentage of 48.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bluebird bio Inc having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 16.36 million shares worth more than $53.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, State Street Corporation held 15.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.93 million and represent 8.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 12.98% shares in the company for having 13.88 million shares of worth $52.34 million while later fund manager owns 3.39 million shares of worth $11.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.17% of company’s outstanding stock.