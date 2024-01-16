When Does Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) Become A Good Investment?

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE:CBD) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 2.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $242.98M, closed the recent trade at $0.90 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 15.40% during that session. The CBD stock price is -65.56% off its 52-week high price of $1.49 and 35.56% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 411.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.11. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE:CBD) trade information

Sporting 15.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the CBD stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 3.11%. Year-to-date, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR shares have moved 12.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE:CBD) have changed 13.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.37.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.20%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.10%.

CBD Dividends

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 4.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.