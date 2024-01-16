Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) Surprises Wall Street With -4.80% Stock Price Loss

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.83M, closed the last trade at $0.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.80% during that session. The WHLR stock price is -8540.91% off its 52-week high price of $19.01 and 27.27% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information

Sporting -4.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the WHLR stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 24.22%. Year-to-date, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc shares have moved -27.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) have changed -37.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 34340.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -22627.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -22627.27% from current levels.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -96.27% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.14% over the past 5 years.

WHLR Dividends

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.73% with a share float percentage of 41.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Stilwell Value LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Stilwell Value LLC held 12.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Krilogy Financial, LLC, with the holding of over 63500.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.39 million and represent 6.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 12815.0 shares of worth $78940.0 while later fund manager owns 11652.0 shares of worth $71776.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.