What Is So Great About SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU)?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) has a beta value of -1.23 and has seen 2.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.06M, closed the last trade at $0.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.15% during that session. The ICU stock price is -1146.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.23 and 68.0% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.82 million shares.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Sporting -2.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ICU stock price touched $0.50 or saw a rise of 20.61%. Year-to-date, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp shares have moved 12.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) have changed 1.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -7.95% over the past 6 months.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $150k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

ICU Dividends

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.09% with a share float percentage of 5.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SeaStar Medical Holding Corp having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp held 1.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 55375.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28795.0 and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 12405.0 shares of worth $6450.0 while later fund manager owns 9979.0 shares of worth $5189.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.