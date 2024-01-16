What Are The Chances Of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Being A Good Investment?

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.87M, closed the recent trade at $0.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.32% during that session. The NRXP stock price is -243.9% off its 52-week high price of $1.41 and 46.34% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 837.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Sporting -4.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the NRXP stock price touched $0.41 or saw a rise of 10.44%. Year-to-date, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -11.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) have changed 23.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.75%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.20% and 50.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -120.49% over the past 5 years.

NRXP Dividends

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.27% with a share float percentage of 7.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 5.64 million shares worth more than $2.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 6.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.71 million and represent 1.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.20% shares in the company for having 0.98 million shares of worth $0.47 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.