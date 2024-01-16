Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Liveperson Inc

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $267.98M, closed the recent trade at $3.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -3.63% during that session. The LPSN stock price is -447.29% off its 52-week high price of $18.17 and 29.82% above the 52-week low of $2.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.65 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liveperson Inc (LPSN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.82. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) trade information

Sporting -3.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the LPSN stock price touched $3.32 or saw a rise of 16.58%. Year-to-date, Liveperson Inc shares have moved -12.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) have changed -0.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.88% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -110.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.64% from the levels at last check today.

Liveperson Inc (LPSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Liveperson Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 120.16%, compared to 22.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -56.77% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 133.28% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

LPSN Dividends

Liveperson Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.40% with a share float percentage of 86.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liveperson Inc having a total of 198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 8.3 million shares worth more than $37.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 10.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.81 million and represent 9.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 2.16 million shares of worth $9.77 million while later fund manager owns 1.5 million shares of worth $6.31 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.