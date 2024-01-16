Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) Lower

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 15.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $116.20M, closed the last trade at $2.74 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 29.25% during that session. The ELEV stock price is -114.96% off its 52-week high price of $5.89 and 86.86% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

Sporting 29.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the ELEV stock price touched $2.74 or saw a rise of 4.53%. Year-to-date, Elevation Oncology Inc shares have moved 410.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 213.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) have changed 470.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.03.

Elevation Oncology Inc (ELEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Elevation Oncology Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 83.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -75.61%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 72.00% and 61.10% for the next quarter.

ELEV Dividends

Elevation Oncology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.68% with a share float percentage of 74.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elevation Oncology Inc having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tang Capital Management, LLC with over 4.0 million shares worth more than $6.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Tang Capital Management, LLC held 9.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is venBio Partners LLC, with the holding of over 2.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.43 million and represent 6.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.02% shares in the company for having 0.85 million shares of worth $1.3 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $0.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.