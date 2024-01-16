Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) Upper

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $193.08M, closed the last trade at $2.50 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.46% during that session. The APLT stock price is -76.8% off its 52-week high price of $4.42 and 69.6% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sporting 2.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the APLT stock price touched $2.50 or saw a rise of 7.41%. Year-to-date, Applied Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -25.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) have changed -19.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.38.

The company’s shares have gained 81.16% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -55.15% over the past 5 years.

Applied Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Insiders own 7.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.91% with a share float percentage of 79.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Therapeutics Inc having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 7.95 million shares worth more than $10.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 12.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VR Adviser, LLC, with the holding of over 5.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.24 million and represent 8.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.38% shares in the company for having 3.4 million shares of worth $6.05 million while later fund manager owns 2.64 million shares of worth $3.51 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.18% of company’s outstanding stock.