Wallbox N.V (WBX) Investors To Make Money Again

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $318.20M, closed the last trade at $1.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -4.71% during that session. The WBX stock price is -303.09% off its 52-week high price of $6.53 and 23.46% above the 52-week low of $1.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 902.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wallbox N.V (WBX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Sporting -4.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the WBX stock price touched $1.62 or saw a rise of 13.37%. Year-to-date, Wallbox N.V shares have moved -7.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) have changed -5.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.06.

Wallbox N.V (WBX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.96% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 114.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.57 million for the current quarter.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 77.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.67% with a share float percentage of 59.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wallbox N.V having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 3.92 million shares worth more than $13.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Janus Henderson Group PLC held 2.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 3.17 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.22 million and represent 1.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 3.61 million shares of worth $12.77 million while later fund manager owns 2.96 million shares of worth $9.06 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.