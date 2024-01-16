SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 1.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $449.22M, closed the recent trade at $1.82 per share which meant it -0.04% during that session. The SOUN stock price is -180.77% off its 52-week high price of $5.11 and 43.41% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Sunoco LP.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

Sporting -0.04% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the SOUN stock price touched $1.82 or saw a rise of 12.5%. Year-to-date, SoundHound AI Inc shares have moved -14.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) have changed -16.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.66.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SoundHound AI Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.32%, compared to 7.10% for the industry.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between January 22 and January 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.53% with a share float percentage of 26.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SoundHound AI Inc having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 11.1 million shares worth more than $50.52 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 5.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.52 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.3 million and represent 4.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 4.66 million shares of worth $21.2 million while later fund manager owns 3.2 million shares of worth $8.07 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.