Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.12B, closed the recent trade at $21.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -0.98% during that session. The VKTX stock price is -21.15% off its 52-week high price of $25.72 and 61.14% above the 52-week low of $8.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Sporting -0.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/12/24 when the VKTX stock price touched $21.23 or saw a rise of 7.33%. Year-to-date, Viking Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 14.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) have changed 9.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -88.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -31.89% from the levels at last check today.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viking Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 37.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.33%, compared to 15.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.56% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -3.07% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

VKTX Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 06 and February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.